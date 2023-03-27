New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2023

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada this April.

Highlights include Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1), From (Season 2), Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2) and Fatal Attraction (series premiere).

April 1st

Monster High (new episodes)

April 4th

A Night at the Roxbury (movie)

Amazing Grace (documentary)

Bossy Bear (New episodes)

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (movie)

SpongeBob SquarePants (new episodes)

The Big Short (movie)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie)

April 5th

The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

April 6th

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1)

April 7th

Catching Lightning (documentary)

April 11th

Yonder (Season 1)

Buddy Games (movie)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Missing Link (movie)

Primal (movie)

Save Me (all seasons)

Voice (Season 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Transformers: The Last Knight (movie)

April 12th

Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)

April 14th

Waco: The Aftermath (limited series premiere)

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie)

Rugrats (New season)

April 18th

Bossy Bear (new episode block)

Cirque Du Soleil Worlds Away (movie)

Corozonada (The Lottery) (movie)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (movie)

Strangers: Prey at Night (movie)

The Italian Job (movie)

April 20th

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2)

Bromates (movie)

April 21st

1-800-Hot-Nite (movie)

April 23rd

From (Season 2)

April 25th

Backtrace (movie)

Blaze and the Moster Machines (new episode block)

April 28th

Anything for Fame (documentary)

April 30th

Fatal Attraction (series premiere)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in March here. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Paramount