New on Paramount+ Canada: April 2023

Highlights include the second seasons of From and Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 27, 20238:02 PM EDT
Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada this April.

Highlights include Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1), From (Season 2), Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2) and Fatal Attraction (series premiere).

April 1st

  • Monster High (new episodes)

April 4th

  •  A Night at the Roxbury (movie)
  • Amazing Grace (documentary)
  • Bossy Bear (New episodes)
  • Mission: Impossible — Fallout (movie)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants (new episodes)
  • The Big Short (movie)
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (movie)

April 5th

  • The Challenge: Argentina (Season 1)

April 6th

  • Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Season 1)

April 7th

  • Catching Lightning (documentary)

April 11th

  • Yonder (Season 1)
  • Buddy Games (movie)
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin’
  • Missing Link (movie)
  • Primal (movie)
  • Save Me (all seasons)
  • Voice (Season 1-2)
  • Signal (Season 1)
  • Transformers: The Last Knight (movie)

April 12th

  • Duran Duran: A Hollywood High (Documentary)

April 14th

  • Waco: The Aftermath (limited series premiere)
  • Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Movie)
  • Rugrats (New season)

April 18th

  • Bossy Bear (new episode block)
  • Cirque Du Soleil Worlds Away (movie)
  • Corozonada (The Lottery) (movie)
  • Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (movie)
  • Strangers: Prey at Night (movie)
  • The Italian Job (movie)

April 20th

  • Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head (Season 2)
  • Bromates (movie)

April 21st

  • 1-800-Hot-Nite (movie)

April 23rd

  • From (Season 2)

April 25th

  • Backtrace (movie)
  • Blaze and the Moster Machines (new episode block)

April 28th

  • Anything for Fame (documentary)

April 30th

  • Fatal Attraction (series premiere)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in March here. Paramount+ is available on AndroidiOS, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Paramount

