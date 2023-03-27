Leaked source code on Github raises security concerns for Twitter

Parts of Twitter’s source code recently leaked on the code-sharing website Github, raising concerns about the security of the popular social networking site.

The leak was first reported by The New York Times, after it learned about it through a legal filing made by Twitter. The code was reportedly available on Github for several months before Twitter noticed it and requested its removal. However, the leak has already raised concerns about the potential for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities in the code to gain access to user data or take down the platform.

According to the filing, Twitter has also requested that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ask Github to identify and share information about the person(s) who leaked the code on the website, alongside information about users that downloaded it.

It is clear that the leak could have serious consequences for Twitter’s security. The company’s source code is the foundation of its platform and is an essential element in the ongoing development and maintenance of the site. The leaked code could reveal valuable insider details about the way the service operates and potentially make it easier for competitors to replicate its features or for hackers to pinpoint vulnerabilities.

While it is not yet clear who is responsible for the leak, 9to5Mac speculates that it may have been uploaded by one of the many engineers laid off by Elon Musk when he took over Twitter. The filing says that the individual who exposed Twitter’s source code on Github went by the name “FreeSpeechEnthusiast.” This username seems to be a nod to Musk, who has identified himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

