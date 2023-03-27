Eastlink will launch mobile services in Bathurst, NB in April

Bathurst, New Brunswick, residents will soon have access to mobile services courtesy of Eastlink. Plans feature rollover data, 5G services, and contract buyouts.

The company says it’s on track to launch the service next month under mobile network expansion plans for Northern New Brunswick. The project also brought mobile services to the City of Miramichi.

“Our retail location is ready to open next month in the Bathurst Mall and our technical teams, along with local contractors, are putting the finishing touches on the installation of poles, antennae systems and supportive equipment,” Eastlink CEO, Jeff Gillham, said in a press release.

The expansion plan has a $26 million price tag and aims to improve coverage and service options for New Brunswick residents.

Image credit: Eastlink

Source: Eastlink