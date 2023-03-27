Here’s what’s new on BritBox this April 2023

In April, BBC Studios and ITV revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service.

BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In April, the service will add content like Antiques Roadshow, Jesus of Nazareth, Saltwater and more.

Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

Antiques Roadshow: Season 42 (April 1st)

Sister Boniface Mysteries: Season 2 — BritBox Original (April 4th)

Jesus of Nazareth (April 6th)

An Interview with Brian Cox — BritBox Original (April 11th)

Bob Servant Independent (April 11th)

Saltwater (April 11th)

Blue/Orange (April 11th)

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, iOS and Android.

Source: BritBox