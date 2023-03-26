What was your favourite Nintendo 3DS game?

With Nintendo shuttering its Wii U/3DS eShop on March 27th, we want to take a look back at the 3DS, arguably the better of the two systems. The 3DS’ life span lasted roughly ten years, with the handheld launching in March 2010 and being discontinued in 2020.

It offered a variety of critically-acclaimed games, including Pokémon X and Y, Pokémon Sun and Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and even Super Smash Bros., which includes Pokémon like Pikachu, Lucario, Greninja, Jigglypuff and more (can you tell I like Pokémon?)

Beyond Pokémon, the handheld featured such hits as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D and Majora’s Mask 3D, The Legend of Zelda: Link Between Worlds, Metroid: Samus Returns, Fire Emblem Awakening, Mario Kart 7, Animal Crossing New Leaf and Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.

With this week’s community question, we’re asking: what’s your favourite Nintendo 3DS game? Mine is Pokémon X and Y, the first Pocket Monster game where you could change your clothes, hair and skin tone.

In the comments below, let us know your favourite Nintendo 3DS Pokémon game.

Image credit: Nintendo