fbpx
News

Rogers to start charging $1/minute for standard long-distance calls to the U.S.

The price hike will go into effect on April 19th and also apply to its flanker brand Fido

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Mar 24, 20232:55 PM EDT
0 comments

Rogers will soon start charging double for standard long-distance calls to the U.S.

According to its website, the “standard U.S. long-distance pay-per-use rate” will cost $1 a minute starting on April 19th, 2023.

Rogers currently lists its standard call rate to the U.S. at $0.55 a minute.

The company also offers a “preferred rate” for $0.05 a minute. It’s unclear if Rogers will also subject this category to a price increase.

Rogers is implementing the same pricing strategy for its flanker brand Fido and will charge customers $1 a minute for standard long-distance calls to the U.S.

Comparatively, Telus currently charges $0.80 a minute for calls between Canada and the U.S. Bell charges $0.75 a minute, according to its website.

It’s unclear why Rogers has implemented the price hike. MobileSyrup has reached out to the company for an explanation and will provide an update once available.

Comments