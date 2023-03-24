Rogers to start charging $1/minute for standard long-distance calls to the U.S.

Rogers will soon start charging double for standard long-distance calls to the U.S.

According to its website, the “standard U.S. long-distance pay-per-use rate” will cost $1 a minute starting on April 19th, 2023.

Rogers currently lists its standard call rate to the U.S. at $0.55 a minute.

The company also offers a “preferred rate” for $0.05 a minute. It’s unclear if Rogers will also subject this category to a price increase.

Rogers is implementing the same pricing strategy for its flanker brand Fido and will charge customers $1 a minute for standard long-distance calls to the U.S.

Comparatively, Telus currently charges $0.80 a minute for calls between Canada and the U.S. Bell charges $0.75 a minute, according to its website.

It’s unclear why Rogers has implemented the price hike. MobileSyrup has reached out to the company for an explanation and will provide an update once available.