What’s new on CBC Gem in April 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in April.
Below is all the content set to hit the platform:
April 1st
- Escape to the Country (Season 28)
April 2nd
- About A Spark (for World Autism Awareness Day)
April 3rd
- Lu & The Bally Bunch
April 5th
- Here & Queer
- Living Wild: How to Change Your Life
April 7th
- Smother (Season 3)
April 12
- Scrap
April 14th
- Savage River
- Space Explorers: Moonrise on the ISS
April 15th
- Shoplifters
April 16th
- The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee — 8pm ET/5pm PT
April 17th
- Arctic Sinkholes
- Edible Insects
April 19th
- Grand Designs U.K. (Season 20)
- The Stroke Doc
April 21
- Bloody Murray
- Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
- The Marijuana Conspiracy
April 28th
- Blackwater
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.
Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in May:
- Everything You Love
- Harlots (Season 1)
- Lucky Grandma
- The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor
Image credit: CBC