What’s new on CBC Gem in April 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in April.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

April 1st

Escape to the Country (Season 28)

April 2nd

About A Spark (for World Autism Awareness Day)

April 3rd

Lu & The Bally Bunch

April 5th

Here & Queer

Living Wild: How to Change Your Life

April 7th

Smother (Season 3)

April 12

Scrap

April 14th

Savage River

Space Explorers: Moonrise on the ISS

April 15th

Shoplifters

April 16th

The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee — 8pm ET/5pm PT

April 17th

Arctic Sinkholes

Edible Insects

April 19th

Grand Designs U.K. (Season 20)

The Stroke Doc

April 21

Bloody Murray

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

The Marijuana Conspiracy

April 28th

Blackwater

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in May:

Everything You Love

Harlots (Season 1)

Lucky Grandma

The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

Image credit: CBC