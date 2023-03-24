fbpx
What’s new on CBC Gem in April 2023

Toronto native Samantha Bee is hosting this year's Canadian Screen Awards

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Mar 24, 20238:07 AM EDT
CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in April.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

April 1st

  • Escape to the Country (Season 28)

April 2nd

  • About A Spark (for World Autism Awareness Day)

April 3rd

  • Lu & The Bally Bunch

April 5th

  • Here & Queer
  • Living Wild: How to Change Your Life

April 7th

  • Smother (Season 3)

April 12

  • Scrap

April 14th

  • Savage River
  • Space Explorers: Moonrise on the ISS

April 15th

  • Shoplifters

April 16th

  • The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee — 8pm ET/5pm PT

April 17th

  • Arctic Sinkholes
  • Edible Insects

April 19th

  • Grand Designs U.K. (Season 20)
  • The Stroke Doc

April 21

  • Bloody Murray
  • Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story
  • The Marijuana Conspiracy

April 28th

  • Blackwater

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in May:

  • Everything You Love
  • Harlots (Season 1)
  • Lucky Grandma
  • The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

