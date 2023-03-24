PlayStation 5 discounted by $60 today

At Sony’s recent CES 2023 keynote, the head of the company’s gaming division, Jim Ryan, made a highly anticipated announcement that gamers had been eagerly awaiting.

After months of PS5 shortages, Ryan declared that the supply of PlayStation 5 consoles has improved and that the shortage is now over, noting “PS5 supply improved towards the end of last year… everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

Ryan also revealed that December 2022 marked the biggest month of PlayStation 5 sales ever, which is undoubtedly a testament to the console’s enduring popularity.

Those interested in a deal can head over to Amazon Canada today as the Disc Edition of God of War: Ragnarök is currently on sale for $60 off, bringing the cost down to $669.96.

God of War: Ragnarök picks up three years after the events of the 2018 game and follows Kratos and Atreus as they try to avert the apocalypse and confront new divine challenges. Although the game is also available on PS4, the PS5 version offers 4K graphics, 3D audio, and haptic feedback.

The release of Sony’s PlayStation 5 in November 2020 was met with a huge demand from gamers, who were seeking an upgrade from the previous generation of consoles. However, the release also coincided with the peak of the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, leading to scarcity and exorbitant prices from resellers.

