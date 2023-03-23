Elden Ring now supports ray tracing on current-gen consoles and PC as part of update ‘version 1.09.’

To activate ray tracing, head to ‘Game Options’ and then select the option to turn on Ray Tracing. For PC, head to ‘Graphics,’ then enable ‘Ray Tracing.’

In the patch notes, Bandai Namco says frame rate and resolution may be impacted while playing with ray tracing turned on.

Here are the technical specifications you might want to check out for those on PC.

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 12 GB

Reccomended Graphics Setting: 1080p – Low quality – Low Ray Tracing

Recommended

Operating system: WINDOWS 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 16 GB

Reccomended Graphics Setting: 1080p – High quality – High Ray Tracing

The patch notes also include PvP balances, general balance adjustments, bug fixes and more.

Source: Bandai Namco