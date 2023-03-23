Bill Gates thinks AI is as revolutionary as the internet in the 1990s

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates has published a new blog where he refers to AI technology as revolutionary as mobile phones and the internet.

In the blog post titled ‘The Age of AI has begun,’ Gates refers to Open AI’s ChatGPT as the most important advancement in technology. Gates says that the development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet and even the mobile phone. He goes on to say that he believes AI will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care and communicate with each other.

Gates said he’s interested in what OpenAI is building and has been meeting their team since 2016, and that he challenged OpenAI to train an AI model to pass an Advanced Placement biology exam. “I thought the challenge would keep them busy for two or three years. They finished it in just a few months,” he wrote.

In a demonstration to Gates, Open AI’s ChatGPT got 59/60 questions correct in the exam. Gates says this inspired him to think about the possibilities of what AI can achieve in the next five to 10 years.

The impact of AI on industries is expected to be massive. It will change the way businesses operate, communicate, and compete with each other. AI will also transform the way people work and learn, making it easier for them to access information and collaborate with others. The technology will also have a significant impact on healthcare, transportation, climate change and entertainment, according to Gates.

Microsoft has long been a supporter of OpenAI, and its investment is a clear indication of the importance of AI in the future of technology. The company’s $10 billion investment will enable OpenAI to develop AI models capable of solving complex problems and enhancing human capabilities.

Read Gates’ blog post here.

Source: Gates Notes Via: iPhone in Canada