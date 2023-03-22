Save up to 20 percent on select Xbox Wireless Controllers today

If you’re in the market for a new controller, check out these deals on the Xbox Series X/S gamepad from Amazon Canada
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Electric Volt’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Deep Pink’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Pulse Red’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Shock Blue’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Robot White’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Carbon Black’: $59.96 (save 20%)
The Xbox Series X/S gamepad has received several design upgrades that significantly enhance its functionality compared to the Xbox One controller. These upgrades include textured grips, triggers, and a redesigned D-Pad, which provide a solid gaming experience.
Source: Amazon Canada