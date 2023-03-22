Ubisoft+ Multi Access comes to Canada through Amazon’s Luna

Ubisoft has revealed that Ubisoft+ Multi Access is now available in Canada, the U.K. and Germany.

The subscription platform allows you to play select Ubisoft games, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2 and Far Cry 6, through Amazon’s Luna game streaming platform and on PC via Ubisoft Connect. Ubisoft+ Multi Access was previously only available in the United States.

It’s important to note that Ubisoft+’s full 100-plus game library isn’t available with Multi Access. A complete list of streamable titles can be found here (there are 39 games in total). That said, you can stream select games you already own via Luna if you link your Ubisoft account with the platform.

The company says that Multi Access includes the premium editions of titles, DLC, 10 percent off in-game currency and day-one releases.

In Canada, Ubisoft+ starts at $19.99 per month, and Multi Access starts at $22.99 per month. This means that if you’re interested in subscribing to Luna and accessing more than just Ubisoft titles, you’d need to pay $12.99 per month for Luna+ on top of the Ubisoft+ Multi Access cost.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft