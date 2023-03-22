fbpx
Bell warns of outage impacting Fibe TV customers

It looks like the outage primarily impacts southern Ontario and Quebec

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Mar 22, 20231:38 PM EDT
Bell warned via its support account on Twitter that Fibe TV customers “may be experiencing a service outage.”

The company says it’s working to restore services as quickly as possible.

While Bell didn’t specify where the service outage was impacting people, but Downdetector indicates the issue is primarily impacting customers in southern Ontario and Quebec, as well as New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Downdetector map of Bell issues as of March 22nd, 2023

Moreover, Downdetector notes that 68 percent of reported issues were related to TV.

Source: Bell

