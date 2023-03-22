Bell warns of outage impacting Fibe TV customers

Bell warned via its support account on Twitter that Fibe TV customers “may be experiencing a service outage.”

The company says it’s working to restore services as quickly as possible.

Bell Fibe TV customers may be experiencing a service outage. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) March 22, 2023

While Bell didn’t specify where the service outage was impacting people, but Downdetector indicates the issue is primarily impacting customers in southern Ontario and Quebec, as well as New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Moreover, Downdetector notes that 68 percent of reported issues were related to TV.

Source: Bell