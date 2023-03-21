Pixel 8 Pro rumoured to use Super Res Zoom tech for Night Sight

The latest leak regarding the Pixel 8 Pro indicates the phone will offer improved Night Sight performance.

9to5Google performed an APK breakdown of the Google Camera app’s latest update, ‘version 8.8,’ and discovered that the Super Res Zoom technology will expand to include Night Shots.

Super Res Zoom is a feature in the Pixel 7 Pro that utilizes the phone’s primary shooter with the telephoto camera when you zoom so you can get sharper, more detailed images.

It’s not entirely clear how Google will expand this feature to Night Sight shots, though it will likely kick in automatically. It’s also unclear if Google will make any changes to how Super Res works, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely launch sometime in the fall.

Source: 9to5Google