Canadians can now listen to audiobooks on Spotify

Spotify’s Audiobooks are finally launching in Canada after being available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand for roughly five months.

The feature first released in the U.S. back in September 2022, before being expanded to the other countries mentioned above in November.

The addition of Canada to the list of supported countries means Canadians will be able to purchase and listen to a catalogue of more than 300,000 audiobook titles. The experience will be available in English and French Canadian, Spotify told MobileSyrup in an email statement.

“We’ve always believed that the potential for audio creators is limitless. This audiobooks experience is just the beginning of our journey — we’ll continue expanding our catalog and developing new ways for listeners to discover and engage with audiobooks,” wrote Spotify in a press relase.

Starting today, Canadians can go to the Spotify app and discover audiobooks alongside music and podcasts as a section in their library. Once you’ve found an audiobook on the app that you’d like to purchase, you’d need to head to open.spotify.com to purchase it. Once bought, the audiobook will be unlocked on the Spotify app and will be automatically saved in your library and available to listen to whenever you want. Audiobooks can also be downloaded for offline listening.

Additionally, playback speed controls are also included for audiobooks and “for listeners who want to share their opinion after listening to a book, we’ve also included a rating feature, which will publicly display the aggregate rating of the book,” said Spotify.

Read about Spotify’s expansion to Audiobooks here.

Image credit: Spotify