Apple AirPods Max, 2nd and 3rd-Gen AirPods are up to 17 percent off today

Check out these great deals on Apple wireless headphones and earbuds. You can save on both the AirPods Max and the 2nd and 3rd-generation AirPods which are currently on sale.

The AirPods Max are high-end over-ear headphones that offer active noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio. They feature an Apple-designed H1 chip for seamless connectivity with Apple devices, as well as touch controls on the ear cups for easy control of music playback and calls. The AirPods Max also come with a smart case that puts them into an ultra-low-power mode to preserve battery life.

As for the 2nd-generation AirPods, which are the successor to the original AirPods, these feature the same design and form factor, but with improved battery life and faster connectivity thanks to the H1 chip. They also offer hands-free “Hey Siri” support, allowing you to activate Siri with just your voice. Additionally, the 2nd-generation AirPods come with a wired charging case.

The 3rd-generation AirPods are the latest version of Apple’s popular wireless earbuds and feature a new design with shorter stems, improved sound quality, and an updated H1 chip for better connectivity and faster pairing. They also come with a wireless charging case as standard, which allows you to charge the earbuds by simply placing them on a Qi-compatible charging mat.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada