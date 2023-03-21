The Boys helped Ontario film and TV production achieve record-breaking 2022

Ontario reported its highest-ever film and TV production levels in 2022, bringing in $3.15 billion to the province’s economy.

The news comes from Ontario Creates, the government division focused on growing Ontario’s creative industries. Altogether, 2022 productions led to the creation of 45,891 full-time equivalent direct and spin-off jobs in Ontario.

In particular, Ontario Creates pointed to two major productions in the province: Women Talking, an Oscar-winning drama film from Toronto’s Sarah Polley, and Prime Video’s The Boys, which was 2022’s most-watched superhero series. Both were filmed in Toronto, with production on The Boys Season 4 still underway in the city.

Other recent movies and shows filmed in Ontario include Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Sex/Life, Paramount’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Keifer Sutherland-led Rabbit Hole and Crave’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Meanwhile, Ontario Creates found that domestic film and TV production contributed $1.20 billion, an increase of 25 percent. This means it now accounts for 38 percent of total film and TV production spending in Ontario, a four percent increase from 2021.

Ontario Creates notes that this doesn’t account for commercial production or broadcaster in-house production, which are estimated at over $1.4 billion in 2022. This would bring Ontario productions’ total economic contributions in 2022 to $4.5 billion. It’s also worth stressing that this is only focused on film and television; of the nearly 1,000 studios making up Canada’s $5.5 billion video game industry, roughly 300 are based in Ontario.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Ontario Creates