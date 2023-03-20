Telus workers reach agreement, avoiding strike action

Telus’ latest contract offer has successfully avoided strike action involving telecom employees that are part of the United Steelworkers, Local 1944. But the union says, “Telus needs to do better.”

“I acknowledge that there are still areas in our union that feel neglected, and we must not allow for this to continue,” president Donna Hokiro said in a video statement.

The offer ends 16 months of negotiations that saw employees prepare for potential job action. The new deal will last four years and see compensation increase incrementally. It goes into effect on April 16th, 2023 and expires on March 31st, 2027.

“The road to the next collective agreement starts now,” the union said in a post on its website.

Telus’ CEO and president, Darren Entwistle, said the company is “pleased” employees accepted the offer, which balances the “needs” of several parties, including its shareholders.

“The ratification of this agreement secures a strong future for our team and enables us to focus on delivering outstanding experiences for the benefit of our customers and the many stakeholders we serve.”

Source: USW Local 1944, Telus