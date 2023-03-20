HBO’s The Last of Us may return for Season 2 by ‘end of 2024, early 2025’

It’s been just over a week since HBO’s The Last of Us concluded its nine-episode run. The adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed game received similar praise for its storytelling. Though, fans awaiting the sophomore season may want to strap in.

The Last of Us Season 2 may not arrive until late 2024 — at the earliest.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams, discussed that production will likely begin towards the end of the year. Based on her rough timeline, Ramsey doesn’t expect The Last of Us Season 2 to debut until the end of next year. “It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next,” Ramsey states. “So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Ramsey’s sentiments regarding this year’s production schedule are also echoed by co-star Pedro Pascal. In a separate interview, Pascal stated that the second season would begin production in late 2023.

None of this should come as a surprise, given historically, HBO doesn’t rush the production of its premier programming. This has been the case with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Westworld and more. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacted the production of The Last of Us’ debut season, the series did shoot for nearly a year in Alberta, Canada.

It’s difficult to say whether production will be as strenuous this time around or even if The Last of Us will return to shoot in Alberta. That said, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann both strive to use as many practical effects and locations as possible.



Druckmann has already confirmed that the adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2 will be “more than one season.” This past weekend, the co-creator of the game and series posted a teaser for Season 2 and the introduction of Abby, a prominent character from The Last of Us Part II. This all but confirms the trajectory of the series and the direction Season 2 will take.

All episodes of The Last of Us Season 1 are available to stream on Crave in Canada.

Image credit: HBO

Source: The Independent Via: Eurogamer