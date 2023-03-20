Federal investment will help bring high-speed internet and mobile connectivity to Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada has committed $37 million to projects improving connectivity in Saskatchewan.

The investment will bring high-speed internet access and mobile connectivity to 5,000 homes. Impacted communities include Northern Saskatchewan, Prince Albert, Saskatoon–Biggar, Regina–Moose Mountain and Yorkton–Melville. Nearly 2,700 of these homes are in Indigenous communities.

“We all know that internet and mobile connectivity are no longer a luxury–they’re a necessity,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

The funding is part of the federal government’s initiative to connect 98 percent of Canadians with high-speed internet access by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030. The government has made similar announcements in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada