Toronto ranks one of the least likely Canadian cities to survive The Last of Us-style apocalypse

How would Canadian cities fare during a zombie apocalypse?

It’s a question that online rental platform Rentola Canada has been looking to answer amid the popularity of HBO’s The Last of Us in a new ranking. Notably, Edmonton took home the top spot, while Toronto came in quite low.

To compile the report, Rentola looked at Statistics Canada data for 35 of the country’s metropolitan areas in five different categories:

Vulnerability — population density, perceived physical and mental health

Hideouts — average household space, green spaces, vacancy rate

Supplies — everything from fuel and weapons to food and medicine

Safety — crime rate and number of firearms

Mobility — the prevalence of walking, running and cycling, the number of roads

Min-max normalization was then used to index the data sources on a 1-10 scale, with 1 representing worst and 10 representing best.

Overall, Edmonton received high marks across the board, leading it to claim the top spot with an average of 7.6. In particular, the Alberta town got 10/10 in both hideouts and mobility. Saskatoon, meanwhile, came ever so slightly in second with 7.95, while Guelph, Ontario rounded out the top three with 7.0.

Toronto, for comparison, scored a dismal 4.66, particularly due to 1.0 for vulnerability and 2.0/10 for supplies. It did score fairly high (8.45) in hideouts, though.

See below for the full rankings:

1. Edmonton

2. Saskatoon

3. Guelph, Ontario

4. Calgary

5. Regina

6. Winnipeg

7. Kelowna, British Columbia

8. Greater Sudbury, Ontario

9. Kingston, Ontario

10. Abbotsford, British Columbia

11. London, Ontario

12. Windsor, Ontario

13. Oshawa, Ontario

14. Ottawa

15. Peterborough, Ontario

16. Brantford, Ontario

17. St. Catharines, Ontario

18. Halifax

19. Hamilton, Ontario

20. Barrie, Ontario

21. Thunder Bay, Ontario

22. Vancouver

23. St. John’s

24. Quebec City

25. Kitchener, Ontario

26. Victoria

27. Lethbridge, Alberta

28. Moncton, New Brunswick

29. Toronto

30. Saguenay, Quebec

31. Sherbrook, Quebec

32. Montreal

33. Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

34. Belleville, Ontario

35. Saint John, New Brunswick

It’s especially interesting that Edmonton and Calgary are two of the top cities, given that The Last of Us series was partially filmed in those cities as part of a year-long shoot in Alberta. Therefore, it’s almost poetic that the province that stood in for such a major interpretation of the post-apocalypse would, hypothetically, end up being well-prepared for a real-life one. The second season of the series is also expected to film in Alberta either this year or next.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Rentola