Apple reportedly developing a foldable with unique screen protection mechanism

Apple has long been rumoured to be working on a foldable version of its iPhone, but the Cupertino-based company has never provided any official confirmation about development.

A new patent, reviewed by Business Insider indicates that the company is indeed exploring the possibility of a foldable iPhone, and is also looking for ways to protect the foldable’s screen from damage if it is dropped.

The patent application is titled “Self-retracting display device and techniques for protecting screen using drop detection,” and it shows a device that includes a fall detector or accelerometer that triggers a release mechanism to automatically retract the foldable display when the device is dropped. The patent does include a limitation for the technology, saying that the foldable’s display might not fully retract when it is dropped close to the ground/from a low altitude.

To address this issue, the patent application proposes that even folding the display to an angle less than 180 degrees can still offer some protection to the device. This is because the mobile device can strike edges of the mobile device instead of the display itself.

While this latest patent application doesn’t necessarily confirm that Apple is actively developing a foldable iPhone, it does indicate that the company is still exploring the idea.

Via: Business Insider