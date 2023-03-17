Xbox Wireless Controllers are 20 percent off today

The Xbox Series X/S gamepad features several design upgrades that enhance its functionality over the Xbox One controller, including textured grips, triggers and a redesigned D-Pad.
Further, the controller’s Bluetooth connectivity enables it to be used with mobile devices and tablets, making it a versatile and convenient option for gaming on-the-go.
If you’re in the market for a new controller, check out these deals on the Xbox Series X/S gamepad from Amazon Canada:
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Electric Volt’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Deep Pink’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Pulse Red’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Shock Blue’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Robot White’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Carbon Black’: $59.96 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada