Where to stream Bob Odenkirk’s first post-Better Call Saul series in Canada

After a critically acclaimed six seasons, the Bob Odenkirk-led Better Call Saul came to an end last August.

For many, it even surpassed the parent series Breaking Bad, and its absence has left an Albuquerque-sized hole in our hearts ever since. Thankfully, there’s a new AMC series starring Odenkirk that should help with that: Lucky Hank.

The comedy-drama series premieres on March 19th, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 9pm ET/6pm PT. In it, Odenkirk plays a cantankerous college English professor whose mid-life crisis affects the lives of everyone around him. Notably, while the series is set in Pennsylvania, it was actually filmed in Vancouver.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel, Straight Man, Lucky Hank was developed by Paul Lieberstein (The Office) and Aaron Zelman (Law & Order) and co-stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), Sara Amini (Future Man), Cedric Yarbough (Speechless) and Suzanne Cryer (Silicon Valley). Lucky Hank also reunites Odenkirk with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson.

Like Better Call Saul, AMC will air Lucky Hank on both its cable network and AMC+ streaming service. In Canada, AMC+ is available as an $8.99/month channel add-on for Amazon Prime Video. A 30-day free trial is also available.

While Odenkirk’s first series after Better Call Saul would have garnered attention regardless of quality, Lucky Hank has, thankfully, been quite well-received following its premiere at SXSW earlier this month.

It’s worth noting that only the first five seasons of Better Call Saul are streaming on Netflix Canada. The final season, which was at one point streaming on AMC+, isn’t currently on that — or any other — subscription streaming service.

Image credit: AMC