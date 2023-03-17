Ikea launches new Vappeby waterproof speaker

Ikea is expanding its Vappeby range with a new waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker. This speaker is expected to start selling globally beginning this April.

The unique Vappeby portable Bluetooth speaker offers 80 hours of playtime at 50 percent volume, and can be paired with another version of the same speaker.

Further, the speaker is available in three colours, ‘Yellow,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Red,’ and can connect to your phone, computer or any other Bluetooth device.

The speaker offers IP67 water and dust proofing, which means it can be submerged for up to 30 minutes and up to 1 meter deep.

In the U.S., the device is priced at $15 USD (roughly $20 CAD). A Canadian price hasn’t been revealed yet.

Source: Ikea