Chatr offering 5GB of bonus data for six months on $35+ plans

Rogers’ Chatr is offering customers 5GB of free bonus data per month for six months.

The deal applies to plans starting at $35/mo and up, which means customers can get as much as 25GB of data per month for six months at the top end of Chatr’s plans.

As with similar deals Chatr has offered in the past, customers can’t combine it with other data bonus offers, and the bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan changes before the end of the six-month period. As such, make sure to pick a plan you’ll want to keep for at least that long.

Unfortunately, you also need to sign up for Chatr’s automatic payments to get the offer. Moreover, Chatr notes that the 2GB of bonus data customers normally get with auto-pay is included in the 5GB bonus, so really you’re getting 3GB of bonus data for six months.

The bonus data offer is only available until March 20th.

While not a bad offer, it’s worth keeping in mind that Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus are currently offering a double-data promo and $10/mo credit on select plans. That means you can get $50/20GB or $55/30GB plans with them, though the price will go up by $10 after 24 months. Still, you end up with more data than Chatr’s similarly-priced plans, and faster data too, since Chatr caps speeds at 10Mbps.

You can check out Chatr’s offer here.