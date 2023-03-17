Best Buy Top Deals March 17-23: Dyson Vacuums, Samsung soundbars, TP-Link home mesh Wi-Fi and more

Best Buy Canada’s refresh list of Top Deals is live now with attractive discounts on cameras, headphones, external hard drives, soundbars, vacuums and more.

The deals go live today, Friday, March 17th, and end on Thursday, March 23rd.

Check out some of the deals from the promotion below:

Samsung 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN58TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $699.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65Q60BAFXZC) – Titan Grey:$999.99 (save $200)

Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC (Intel Core-i5 12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $599.99 (save $200)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $329.99 (save $70)

ASUS 27-inch QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): $389.99 (save $20)

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $249.99 (save $190)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Bora Purple: $239.99 (save $10)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Quad Core i3-1125G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): $499.99 (save $50)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $200)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $379.99 (save $70)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $549.99 (save $400)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $399.99 (save $150)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum – Satin Yellow/Gloss Nickel: $599.99 (save $150)

TP-Link Deco X50 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – 3 Pack: $299.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-B650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $349.99 (save $50)

Roku Express Media Streamer with Remote: $29.99 (save $10)

Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm STM Lens Kit: $1,249.99 (save $180)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000404) – Grey: $74.99 (save $15)

Marketplace offers

MotionGrey Standing Desk Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk Computer for Home and Office – Black Frame (55×24 Tabletop Included): $234.99 (save $480)

SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Foldable Under Desk Treadmill/Walking Pad Remote Control: $379.99 (save $220)

Redroad G10 2800pa Sweeping Mopping Robot, 450ml Self-cleaning Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Obstacle Avoidance LDS Navigation: $699.99 (save $500)

Niu KQi2 Pro 300W Electric scooter (40KM Range / Max. 25KM/H / App Connect) Grey: $679.99 (save $169)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – AM10 Humidifier, Colour may vary, 1 year warranty: $309.99 (save $50)

Find all Top Deals for the week here.

Image credit: Best Buy