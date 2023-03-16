Need more post-apocalyptic drama? What to stream in Canada after The Last of Us

Somehow, the first season of The Last of Us has already come and gone.

While the Alberta-shot series is set to come back for at least a second and third season, we don’t yet know when to expect them.

In the meantime, though, we’ve rounded up where you can stream other shows in Canada — primarily those with similar post-apocalyptic themes, but also some that share key talent and/or story beats.

Amazon Prime Video

Y: The Last Man

Adapted from an acclaimed comic series, Y: The Last Man explores a world in which a mysterious event has caused the deaths of all but one male.

It should be noted, however, that it was cancelled after one season, despite fairly positive reviews.

Stream Y: The Last Man on Amazon Prime Video via a Citytv+ subscription.

Crave

Chernobyl

A key reason for the success of The Last of Us is that original game writer/co-director Neil Druckmann spearheaded the series with Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s Chernobyl.

Starring Jared Harris (Mad Men) and Stellan Skarsgård (Andor), the miniseries is based on the true story of a catastrophic nuclear accident in Chernobyl and the sacrifices of the brave men and women who worked to mitigate the disaster.

Stream Chernobyl here.

The Leftovers

This HBO series explores what happens when two percent of the world’s population suddenly disappears.

The Leftovers features an ensemble cast led by Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive) and has been heralded by many as one of the best shows of all time.

Stream The Leftovers here.

Station Eleven

In a rare move for post-apocalyptic media, Station Eleven offers a more uplifting look at survivors in a pandemic-ravaged world.

What’s more, it’s really Canadian: the miniseries is based on the eponymous novel from Merville, B.C.’s Emily St. John Mandel, it stars Vancouver’s Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and it was filmed in Mississauga, Ontario.

Stream Station Eleven here.

Disney+

The Mandalorian

Sure, it’s not a post-apocalyptic drama, but it’s also perhaps the most obvious choice on this list, given that it also stars Pedro Pascal as a badass protecting a child. And unlike The Last of Us, this Star Wars series is appropriate for all ages.

Stream The Mandalorian here. A list of where to stream other Pedro Pascal shows and movies can be found here.

Netflix

The Walking Dead

At this point, everyone knows TV’s quintessential post-apocalyptic zombie drama.

But the popular AMC series just wrapped its 11-season run in November 2022, which makes it especially worth including for those who fell off in recent years and maybe want to catch up.

Stream The Walking Dead here.

The 100

Based on Kass Morgan’s young adult novels of the same name, The 100 follows space habitants who return to Earth after a nuclear apocalypse and encounter descendants of the planet’s survivors.

Stream The 100 here.

Sweet Tooth

Good for all ages, this well-received post-apocalyptic fantasy-drama is about a human-deer boy who goes on a journey to find family and home with a gruff protector.

Notably, it’s based on the eponymous comic from Essex County, Ontario’s Jeff Lemire and has a second season coming on April 27th, 2023.

Stream Sweet Tooth here.

What are you planning to watch after The Last of Us? Let us know in the comments.

The Last of Us is streaming on Crave in Canada.

