TikTok lets users refresh their For You feed, but not in Canada yet

TikTok users can now reset their “For You” feed if they feel like their recommendations don’t show the content they want to see.

“When enabled, this feature allows someone to view content on their For You feed as if they just signed up for TikTok,” the company said in a post on its website.

Users who choose to refresh their feeds won’t see their previous settings focusing on content controls disappear.

According to The Verge, users around the globe will see the button in the “coming weeks.”

I don’t have access to the button yet. To check if you can reset, go to your profile, select the icon on the top right corner, pick ‘settings and privacy’ and ‘content preferences.’ If the button is available, a ‘refresh your feed’ option should appear.

The company began testing the feature in February, and its roll-out comes amid a mass backlash against the company. The Canadian government has banned the use of the app on government issues devices and privacy bodies are investigating how the app uses user information. The U.S. is also putting pressure on the company to sell its shares or face a possible ban.

Source: TikTok Via: The Verge