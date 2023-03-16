New on Disney+ Canada: April 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in April.
While it’s a light month overall, the main highlight is David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy, which was filmed in Vancouver and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Bonavista Peninsula and co-stars Cree Canadian-Indigenous actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lilly.
See below for the full April breakdown:
April 3rd
- American Dad (Season 19) [Star]
April 5th
- Area21 — Live on Planet Earth (Special) [Star]
- The Crossover
- The Good Mothers [Star]
- The Pope Answers [Star]
- Predator: Bloodlines (Season 1)
- Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series (Season 1) [Star]
April 7th
- Tiny Beautiful Things [Star]
April 12th
- Atomu No Ko (Season 1) [Star]
- Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog
- The First Responders (Season 1) [Star]
- Justified (Seasons 1-6) [Star]
- Little Mosque on the Prairie (Seasons 1-6) [Star]
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1)
- Rennervations
- Tá Tudo Certo
April 14th
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (short)
- Ozur Dilerim [Star]
April 19th
- Alone (Season 6) [Star]
- Doctor Lawyer (Season 1) [Star]
- The Owl House (Season 3, all episodes)
- My Family: S1 (New Episode)
- Mascara Contra Caballero (Season 1) [Star]
- Mr. Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) [Star]
- Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta/What We Lose to Love (Season 1) [Star]
April 20th
- Quasi [Star]
April 26th
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet
- Saint X [Star]
- Sam: Ein Sachse/Sam: A Saxon (Season 1) [Star]
- The 1619 Project [Star]
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, shorts)
April 22nd
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)
- Wild Australia (Season 1)
April 28th
- Peter Pan & Wendy
April 30th
- Clock [Star]
Image credit: Disney