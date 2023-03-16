New on Disney+ Canada: April 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in April.

While it’s a light month overall, the main highlight is David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy, which was filmed in Vancouver and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Bonavista Peninsula and co-stars Cree Canadian-Indigenous actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lilly.

See below for the full April breakdown:

April 3rd

American Dad (Season 19) [Star]

April 5th

Area21 — Live on Planet Earth (Special) [Star]

The Crossover

The Good Mothers [Star]

The Pope Answers [Star]

Predator: Bloodlines (Season 1)

Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series (Season 1) [Star]

April 7th

Tiny Beautiful Things [Star]

April 12th

Atomu No Ko (Season 1) [Star]

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog

The First Responders (Season 1) [Star]

Justified (Seasons 1-6) [Star]

Little Mosque on the Prairie (Seasons 1-6) [Star]

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1)

Rennervations

Tá Tudo Certo

April 14th

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (short)

Ozur Dilerim [Star]

April 19th

Alone (Season 6) [Star]

Doctor Lawyer (Season 1) [Star]

The Owl House (Season 3, all episodes)

My Family: S1 (New Episode)

Mascara Contra Caballero (Season 1) [Star]

Mr. Mercedes (Seasons 1-3) [Star]

Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta/What We Lose to Love (Season 1) [Star]

April 20th

Quasi [Star]

April 26th

Matildas: The World at Our Feet

Saint X [Star]

Sam: Ein Sachse/Sam: A Saxon (Season 1) [Star]

The 1619 Project [Star]

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, shorts)

April 22nd

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)

Wild Australia (Season 1)

April 28th

Peter Pan & Wendy

April 30th

Clock [Star]

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

