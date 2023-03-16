Concept iPhone 4: imagining the iconic phone in 2023

Many Apple enthusiasts consider the 2010-released iPhone 4 to be one of the best-looking iPhones ever created. Naturally, a Reddit user has designed a modernized concept design of the iPhone 4, showing what the smartphone would look like if it was released in 2023 alongside the iPhone 15 lineup.

First shared by iMore, the concept iPhone 4 was created by G8M8N8 on Reddit, and it took them five days to create it using Blender, a popular 3D graphics application.

The Redditor created concepts in Midnight, Silver and Space Grey colourways, and made use of the iPhone 4’s iconic silver stainless steel edges and glass back to create a beautiful design that many Apple fans would love to see today.

Jony Ive’s creation is renowned for its exquisite design, including a Retina Display and the first iPhone ever to feature a front-facing camera.

There’s no denying that a modernized iPhone 4 would be a huge hit if it were released in today’s age, but that’s wishful thinking and unlikely to materialize. For now, Apple has its focus set on the upcoming iPhone 15 series, with rumors suggesting that they will look quite similar to the iPhone 14.

From what we know so far, it appears as though Apple will ditch individual volume button in favour of a unified one, while the mute button will be switched to a singular press button.

Further, just like last year, only the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. Read more about it here.

Image credit: U/G8M8N8

Source: U/G8M8N8 Via: iMore