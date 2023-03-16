fbpx
Deals

Flash Sale: Anker portable chargers up to 46 percent off

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Mar 16, 20238:15 AM EDT
1 comment

Anker continues to offer great deals this week, with the company reducing prices on their already discounted accessories. Furthermore, they have also reduced the prices of portable chargers, plugs, and a variety of cables.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments