Samsung monitors are up to 45% off today

Samsung is currently offering a fantastic sale on a range of select monitors. Whether you’re looking to elevate your work productivity or enhance your gaming experience, now is a good time to take advantage of these deals from Amazon Canada.
Check them out these deals below.
- Odyssey QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor, 2560*1440 for $378 (save 31%)
- Samsung LS24T350FHNXZA 24-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor for $138 (Save 18%)
- Samsung LS24R350FZNXZA 24″ LED-Lit Monitor 75Hz Freesync Dark Blue Grey for $138 (save 45%)
- Samsung LC27F396FHNXZA 27-Inch 1800R Curved Monitor for $198 (save 40%)
- SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey G55A QHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor for $398 (save 12%)
Source: Amazon Canada