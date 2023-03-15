Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 360 is now available in Canada.

The Book 3 360, part of the company’s Galaxy Book 3 series, is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop running Windows 11. Canadians can now pick one up from Samsung’s website, Samsung Experience Stores and from other retailers.

Sporting a 13.3-inch 2880×1800 pixel AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the Book 3 360 runs on an Intel Core i7-1360P. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and it comes in ‘Graphite.’ You can learn more about the Book 3 360, as well as Samsung’s other Galaxy Book 3 devices, here.

The Samsung Canada website offers the 16GB RAM, 512GB storage Book 3 360 configuration, which costs $1,899. There’s also an 8GB model with 256GB of storage that costs $1,499, but it doesn’t appear to be available to purchase on Samsung’s website. It’s listed on this page, but when you click through to purchase, only the 16GB/512GB config is listed. MobileSyrup reached out to Samsung about the issue and the company is looking into it.

Samsung’s website also has some promotions for those looking to get a Galaxy Book 3 360. First off, Samsung’s offering up to $150 in savings if you trade in an eligible device. Second, Samsung’s offering $300 off the 512GB storage model, but warns customers will need to wait five to six weeks for delivery.

You can check out the Galaxy Book 3 360 on Samsung’s website.

Image credit: Samsung Canada