Samsung announces Galaxy A54 with S23-like design

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A54 mid-range smartphone with an S23-like design. The device lacks the camera bump featured on its predecessor, the A53, and now has a camera setup similar to the S23.

The A54 features the same 50-megapixel primary camera as the S23, which is technically a downgrade compared to the A53’s 64-megapixel shooter. On top of that, the A54 sports a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro but lacks the depth shooter that the A53 sports. And the A54 features a 32-megapixel primary camera.

Additionally, it has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display with 1000 nits of brightness and 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.

Further, the A54 sports a 5,000mAh battery, a mid-range Exynos 1380 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage; however, the U.S. only has the 6GB/128GB variant, which will likely be the same in Canada.

The A54 comes in Lime, Graphite, Violet and White. The A54 launches on April 14th in Canada. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for pricing.

Source: Samsung

Update: The A54 launches in Canada on April 14th.