Pixel devices are over 17 percent off at Amazon right now

Amazon Canada currently has several Pixel devices on sale, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Buds and the Pixel Watch.

Below are some of the offers currently available:

Phones

Pixel 6a Cell Phone – Charcoal: $399.99 (regularly $487.89)

Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass: $599.99 (regularly $799)

Google Pixel 7-128GB – Snow: $599.99 (regularly $799)

Google Pixel 7 Pro – Hazel: $979 (regularly $1,179)

Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch

Pixel Buds Pro – Charcoal: $199 (regularly $259)

Google Pixel Buds Pro – Fog: $199 (regularly $259)

Google Pixel Buds Pro – Lemongrass: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Chalk, WiFi/BT, 41mm: $399.98 (regularly $449.99)

Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Charcoal, WiFi/BT, 41mm: $399 (regularly $449.99)

Source: Amazon