Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is coming to ChromeOS

Chromebook users would soon be able to play Mojang Studios’ Minecraft.

Microsoft has announced the release of an early access version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on ChromeOS, expanding the game’s compatibility to Chromebooks.

Thanks to Android support on ChromeOS, Minecraft will run on selected Chromebook models (at first), and will include cross-device play with friends, marketplace access, and the ability to play on Realms.

The release is only early access, and is also limited to Chromebooks that meet specific minimum requirements. “Early access means that in this first stage, only selected Chromebook devices that meet the minimum requirements will get the option to buy Minecraft, so you’ll have to check the Google Play Store to see if Minecraft is available for you,” wrote Mojang in a blog post.

Minecraft says the early access will also serve as a test of the game’s performance on the platform, before making it available to more players by likely lowering the barrier to entry. There isn’t a confirmed a release date for the full version of Minecraft on Chromebooks, but the team plans to spend the coming weeks fixing bugs, and once officially released, the game will be available to all compatible Chromebooks via the Google Play Store.

Overall, the launch of Minecraft on Chromebooks is a welcome development for the game’s fans, providing access to a broader audience and allowing cross-device play with friends.

Image credit: Minecraft

Source: Minecraft