How to watch Beast Wars: Transformers for free in Canada

I love Transformers, including everything from the 1984 series, the 1986 cinematic masterpiece, and even the 2018 film Bumblebee.

I’ve seen many of the cartoons, watched the Shia Lebouf and Mark Wahlberg movies and even played the War of Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron games, but the best of the franchise is still Beast Wars. The 1996 animated series, which had three seasons and a successor series called Beast Machines, is now officially available on YouTube.

In Canada, the Transformers official YouTube channel has full episodes of Beast Wars (or Beasties if you’re Canadian) streaming every Wednesday. Currently, the channel is on episode five of the 53 total across all three seasons.

Not to be shady, but the quality is exactly as you remembered it back in 1996, so it’s a bit rough to watch. If you’re interested, I have seen some people post 4K remasters of the original series online, so I’d consider doing a bit of research if you find the official episodes’ quality lacklustre.

This free Beasties content drops ahead of the live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a sequel to Bumblebee launching on June 9th.