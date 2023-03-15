Unofficial Pixel 8 renders reveal few significant changes from the Pixel 7

Pixel leak season is in full swing.

Following information revealed about the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a through leaked retail listings, someone went hands-on with a whole Pixel 7a, and OnLeaks and SmartPrix released unofficial renders of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Now, the Pixel 8 is getting its turn in the spotlight.

Leaker OnLeaks partnered with MySmartPrice to share unofficial renders showing off what could be the design of Google’s Pixel 8 flagship. Assuming the renders and corresponding details are accurate, the Pixel 8 will sport a slightly smaller 6.2-inch screen (MySmartPrice listed it as 5.8 inches, but OnLeaks noted in a tweet that he got the measurements wrong). The Pixel 7, on the other hand, had a 6.3-inch screen.

Along with the smaller display, the Pixel 8 will have thinner bezels and more rounded corners than its predecessor. In the renders, the Pixel 8 looks superb with the nearly edge-to-edge display.

Plus, the Pixel 8 continues Google’s recent Pixel design trends with a prominent camera bar sporting two cameras. That likely means the Pixel 8 won’t sport any fancy new sensors and will stick with the regular and ultrawide camera setup featured on the Pixel 7, though rumours point to an upgraded sensor. Interestingly, the mystery sensor featured on the Pixel 8 Pro renders doesn’t appear to be on the Pixel 8.

The dimensions of the Pixel 8 reportedly measure in at 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, with the camera bar bringing it up to 12mm. That would make it slightly smaller and thicker than the Pixel 7’s 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm dimensions.

That’s about it in terms of new information shared by MySmartPrice. Beyond that, it’s a safe bet that the Pixel 8 will sport a new Tensor G3 processor and that it will likely launch in the fall alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. However, we could see the Pixel 8 teased at Google’s upcoming I/O developer conference in May, but it sounds like I/O will prominently feature other much-hyped Pixel phones too.

Images credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice