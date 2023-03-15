Former PS5-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass on April 12th.

Along with the Xbox console release, the game is getting a new update called Spiders Thread that releases on the same day. The update includes a new game mode, areas, extended story cutscenes and more.

Spiders Thread has players moving through 30 unique stages pulled from 120 levels. You can unlock in-game money, skills and other upgrades through the mode. New map areas include a Middle School that offers new missions, and two new enemies called “the invisible Silent Gaze” and “elusive Retribution.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo was first released on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2022. Microsoft purchased Tango Gameworks last year as part of its acquisition of ZeniMaxMedia (Bethesda’s parent company). Despite the purchase going through, the tech giant still honoured Tango Gameworks’ commitment to release Ghostwire: Tokyo on Sony’s competing PS5.

Fast forward to now, and an updated game version is making its way to Microsoft’s consoles. For more on Ghostwire: Tokyo, check out MobileSyrup’s in-depth look at the game.