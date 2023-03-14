TTC riders can text safety concerns, but what does it mean for subway riders?

The TTC is now letting users report safety concerns through text, but most Toronto residents likely won’t be able to use the feature.

The expansion is under SafeTTC, an app that allows users to report security concerns to TTC Transit Control discretely. While the text option allows more people to potentially access help since the app is not needed, the lack of service while using the subway is a big roadblock.

However, TTC stations are equipped to offer these services. BAI Communications has outfitted transit lines with the infrastructure to allow networks to work underground. But telecom providers, including Bell, Rogers, and Telus, have yet to sign on, blocking thousands of Toronto residents from accessing service.

Freedom Mobile is the only provider to sign onto BAI’s project.

While the expansion is helpful, it raises questions about how many residents it could possibly help.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: TTC