Save over 50 percent on Starlink hardware right now

For a limited time, Canadians can get SpaceX’s Starlink hardware for half price.

According to a notice on the Starlink website and in an email from the company, Canadians can save over 50 percent on their Starlink Kit, getting it for $350 instead of the regular $759.

The email notes that the offer is valid for both Residential and Roam services but isn’t available for waitlisted areas.

The standard Starlink Kit includes the rectangular antenna and base, as well as cables and a router. You can learn more about the hardware here.

Getting started with Starlink is pretty expensive in Canada, but this offer goes a long way to reduce that cost. Typically, customers need to pay $759 for hardware as well as $140 for the first month of service, a $129 deposit, and shipping, handling, and taxes.

You can learn more on the Starlink website.

Header image credit: Starlink