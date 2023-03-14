Starbucks and DoorDash partner to bring deliveries from over 500 stores nationwide

Starbucks and DoorDash are entering a newly formed partnership. The two companies are collaborating to bring Starbucks’ menu directly to customers across Canada. Starbucks customers can now place their drink and food orders on DoorDash and order from participating locations.

This partnership effectively expands the coverage of Starbucks Deliveries nationwide. Thanks to the participation of DoorDash, more than 500 locations across Canada are now providing a convenient way of ordering a coffee or a snack. Plus, this partnership marks an expansion into 50 new communities. This expansion includes areas across Saint John, New Brunswick, Squamish, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

Starbucks Deliveries will be available via DoorDash through the iOS and Android apps. Additionally, orders can be placed online. Key features of this program include prompt delivery, ensuring secure orders and the ability to track orders through the app. Starbucks also says that 95 percent of its core menu is available via DoorDash.

In 2019, Starbucks formed a similar partnership with Uber Eats. Upon the rollout, participating locations across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan provided delivery solutions to Canadians.

As part of the new launch, Starbucks announces that customers can get $5 off their next three orders of $20 or more on DoorDash. This promo begins on March 20th and runs until April 2nd.

Image credit: Starbucks Canada