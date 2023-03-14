Here’s when Zellers is opening in Ontario and Alberta

Iconic Canadian department store chain, Zellers, is returning this spring after being dead for roughly 10 years.

In a recent press release, HBC confirmed that on March 23rd, all of its Ontario and Alberta Hudson’s Bay locations that feature in-store Zellers locations will open. Zellers’ online store will also launch on the same day.

It’s still unclear what products Zellers will sell, but a quick look at the store’s website and Instagram account hints it’ll offer home decor, kitchen products, toys and even clothing (it’s unclear if the chain’s recognizable Truly clothing brand will also return).

Below is a full list of the locations opening across Ontario and Alberta:

Ontario

Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Centre, Ottawa

St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

Alberta

Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton

Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat

Sunridge Mall, Calgary

Finally, Zellers’ much-hyped Diner on Wheels food trucks, which are set to offer food inspired by the classic Zellers Family Restaurant, will be present at the above locations for several days. It’s unclear how long the Diner on Wheels will be around, however.

I was at Burlington Mall in Ontario a few weeks ago and checked out the progress on the Hudson’s Bay locations’ in-store Zellers. At the time, skids and boxes were everywhere, but no recognizable Zellers signage. The space, however, was quite large, backing up HBC’s claim that its in-store Zellers locations will span between 8,000 and 10,000 sq. ft.

While it’s fascinating to see HBC bring the Zellers brand back, the company’s in-store The Bay pop-up shops from a few years ago were lacklustre, and beyond recognizable Zellers signage, they just looked like a standard clearance section at any retailer.