Unofficial Pixel 8 Pro renders give us a first look at Google’s upcoming flagship

Pixel leaks season is upon us.

Following a recent hands-on with a prototype Pixel 7a, OnLeaks and SmartPrix partnered to reveal unofficial renders of Google’s upcoming Pixel flagship based on “exclusive information on the design of the Pixel 8 Pro.”

Generally, it looks like the Pixel 8 Pro will maintain a similar style to the 7 Pro and 6 Pro that came before — assuming the renders are accurate. That means the camera visor will return (love it or hate it), though this time the renders show all three rear cameras housed in one glass oval, rather than the ‘i’ shaped cutouts on the 7 Pro.

Next to the cutouts for the camera are two small cutouts, one for a flash and another for an unknown sensor. SmartPrix suspects it could be a depth or macro sensor, but we likely won’t know for sure without more leaked info, or until the phone launches.

Beyond that, it appears the Pixel 8 Pro will offer a flat display instead of a curved display like what was on the predecessors. Fans of curved displays may lament the change, but I think this is the right move.

The display bezels also look pretty small, save for a slight chin at the bottom. The screen will reportedly measure in at 6.52-inches, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the 7 Pro. The phone’s overall dimensions will allegedly be 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, and the camera bar will bring the thickness up to 12mm.

That’s about it for what the renders reveal. So far, we don’t know a lot about the Pixel 8 series, although it’s expected the phones will run on a Tensor G3 chip, likely based on a Samsung Exynos chip again. There’s also a rumour the Pixel 8 line will use an updated camera sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 with support for staggered HDR.

Once again, the Pixel series is expected to launch later in the year, likely in October or November. However, the phones could be teased at Google’s upcoming I/O developer conference, which kicks off May 10th. We might also see the launch of another Google phone — the Pixel 7a — as well as reveal new details about Android 14, which will likely run on the Pixel 8 series.

Images credit: SmartPrix

Source: SmartPrix