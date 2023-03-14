Canadian Tire’s loyalty program has a new paid tier that includes a Crave membership

Canadian Tire has launched a new paid subscription tier for its free Triangle Rewards loyalty program called ‘Triangle Select.’

At a cost of $89/year plus taxes, subscribers will receive special “stackable, bonus rewards” that let them earn up to 20 times the Canadian Tire money more quickly on eligible purchases. This includes CTC (Canadian Tire Corp.) stores like Canadian Tire, Mark’s, Sport Chek, Party City and Sport Experts.

Specifically, you’ll net:

10x Everyday in-store bonus on most in-store purchases at CTC’s group of companies

20x CT Money on in-store purchases of select brands such as Helly Hansen, FWD, Denver Hayes, Mastercraft, CANVAS and more

20x Bonus CT Money at the end of subscription year on largest eligible in-store purchase

Additionally, members will receive a “welcome gift” valued at $50 (your choice of a $50 gift card/coupon code for Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, Mark’s or Helly Hansen). Further, you’ll get online shopping perks and, for a limited time, a six-month subscription to Bell’s Crave service.

More information on Triangle Select, including steps on how to sign up, can be found here. If you haven’t watched The Last of Us and need a Crave subscription, this is your chance.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Canadian Tire

Update: 14/03/2023 at 6:25pm ET: This story originally listed the Triangle Select cost as “$89/month.” This meant to say “$89/year.” We’ve updated accordingly.