Bell receives $13 million to bring high-speed internet access to Eastern Ontario

The Governments of Canada and Ontario have awarded Bell $13 million in joint funding to bring high-speed internet access to more than 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario.

The funding will impact several communities, including Arnprior, Braeside, Burnstown and Carp.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario to expand our all-fibre broadband network to even more communities in Eastern Ontario,” Bruce Furlong, senior vice president of Network at Bell, said. “Our fast and reliable internet connections help people in rural and remote communities stay connected at home and at work.”

Funding comes from a $1.2 billion July 2021 commitment between the two governments. The Canada-Ontario broadband partnership funds large, fibre-based projects providing high-speed internet access to 280,000 homes. The two government bodies have announced various projects under the commitment and have allocated funding for projects by YorkNet and Celerity Telecom.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada