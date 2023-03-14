Apple’s ‘Yellow’ iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are a sight to behold

Apple’s mid-year, base-level iPhone colour upgrade has arrived — and this time, it’s “Yellow.”

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are available in Yellow, and follow the ‘Purple’ iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini from 2021 and the ‘Green’ and ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, respectively, from last year.

To be clear, there is no additional iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max colour option this year, with the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus only getting Yellow.

This new Yellow colour rounds out the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus’ lineup to include: ‘Starlight,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Product Red,’ Blue’ and, of course, Yellow.

While the new Yellow hue doesn’t feature the same ’70s-inspired pastel tone as 2018’s iPhone XR, one of my favourite smartphone colours ever, it’s still appealing. It’s a deep Yellow that looks particularly intense under both shadows and direct sunlight, and stands out in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup as one of the smartphones’ more interesting designs.

Even the flat aluminum sides of the Yellow iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus look great and reflect the light in a unique way that only the Purple and Blue hue are capable of replicating.

With all that said, though, this is still just a new colour for the same iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that were released back in late 2022.

For more on the iPhone 14, check out my review of the smartphone, and for a look at the iPhone 14 Plus, check out this story.

Apple’s iPhone 14 starts at $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $1,249.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.