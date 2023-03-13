Nintendo Switch ‘Mario Day’ sale offers discounts of up to 33 percent on select games

Mario, the iconic plumber hero created by legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, has been featured in over 200 games since his debut as “Jumpman” back in 1981. Given the franchise is the best-selling video game series ever, it’s fitting Super Mario be recognized with his own special day.

While ‘Mario Day’ occurred on March 10th (Mar10), several deals are still running, including discounts on notable Switch titles like Luigi’s Mansion, Yoshi’s Crafted World and more.

Check out the deals below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada