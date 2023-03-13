Google pushes out the first Pixel Feature Drop of 2023

Google has released its first Pixel Feature Drop of 2023 rolling out to devices now and over the next few weeks.

Faster ‘Night Sight,’ a previously Pixel 7 and 7 Pro exclusive feature, is making its way to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google says it can do this thanks to the power of its Tensor chip.

Magic Eraser is coming to more Pixel phones as well. The feature allows users to remove distractions like photo bombers, and lets you change the colour of an object to make it blend in with the image better. Oddly, Google doesn’t state what Pixel devices are getting the feature.

The Pixel now has Health Connect built-in, which allows users to store, connect and share data from compatible health and fitness apps. Health Connect lets users store data on-device and provides a central set of controls to manage health and fitness data.

Further, users can see timers across all their Pixel devices without unlocking the handset. This means if you set a timer on your Nest Hub, ‘At a Glance’ will also show the countdown on your Pixel device.

The Pixel Watch now has fall detection, which can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and then connect users to emergency services. Once connected to emergency services, the watch will play an automated message to request help wherever you are. It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch also offers similar features.

In the coming weeks, the Pixel Watch will offer new sound and display settings on Wear OS 3+, making it easier to customize audio and visual experiences on the Pixel Watch.

Google is also bringing existing features to more regions, languages and devices.

For instance, Fast Pair is now available on select Chromebooks, Hold for Me is now available in Japan, you can now use two eSIMs on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

